Turkish, Saudi Top Diplomats Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia held discussions Monday focused on pressing regional matters, according to Foreign Ministry sources.
During a phone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan reviewed key developments across the region. The exchange also included dialogue on bilateral relations between Ankara and Riyadh, the sources indicated.
In a separate call, Fidan spoke with Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). The two addressed ongoing developments and exchanged views on current issues.
