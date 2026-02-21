403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jamaat Alliance Concedes Election
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami-led coalition has formally acknowledged the outcome of Thursday’s parliamentary elections, despite raising concerns about irregularities during the vote-counting process.
Preliminary results show that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured 209 seats in parliament, granting it a two-thirds majority. Jamaat-e-Islami, its closest rival in the race, captured 68 seats.
When alliance totals are considered, the BNP-led coalition obtained 212 seats overall, while the bloc led by Jamaat secured 77. The remaining parliamentary seats were divided among smaller parties and independent contenders.
In a message shared early Saturday on a US-based social media platform, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman confirmed that his party and its partners would accept the results.
“We recognize the overall outcome, and we respect the rule of law,” he added.
“We will serve as a vigilant, principled, and peaceful opposition, holding the government to account while contributing constructively to national progress,” he noted.
At the same time, Rahman alleged that certain individuals were subjected to intimidation and harassment merely for exercising their democratic rights.
The evening before, representatives of the Jamaat-led alliance had addressed a news conference, asserting that irregularities occurred during ballot tabulation. They pointed to closely contested races in which dozens of candidates prevailed by narrow margins.
Post-election unrest was also reported, with one fatality confirmed on Friday.
Separately, interim government chief Muhammad Yunus issued an official statement on Saturday congratulating BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman on what he described as a decisive electoral victory under his leadership.
“This clear verdict of the people in the historic process of democratic transition will be a very important milestone in the country's constitutional and democratic continuity and institutional stability,” said Yunus.
Preliminary results show that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured 209 seats in parliament, granting it a two-thirds majority. Jamaat-e-Islami, its closest rival in the race, captured 68 seats.
When alliance totals are considered, the BNP-led coalition obtained 212 seats overall, while the bloc led by Jamaat secured 77. The remaining parliamentary seats were divided among smaller parties and independent contenders.
In a message shared early Saturday on a US-based social media platform, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman confirmed that his party and its partners would accept the results.
“We recognize the overall outcome, and we respect the rule of law,” he added.
“We will serve as a vigilant, principled, and peaceful opposition, holding the government to account while contributing constructively to national progress,” he noted.
At the same time, Rahman alleged that certain individuals were subjected to intimidation and harassment merely for exercising their democratic rights.
The evening before, representatives of the Jamaat-led alliance had addressed a news conference, asserting that irregularities occurred during ballot tabulation. They pointed to closely contested races in which dozens of candidates prevailed by narrow margins.
Post-election unrest was also reported, with one fatality confirmed on Friday.
Separately, interim government chief Muhammad Yunus issued an official statement on Saturday congratulating BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman on what he described as a decisive electoral victory under his leadership.
“This clear verdict of the people in the historic process of democratic transition will be a very important milestone in the country's constitutional and democratic continuity and institutional stability,” said Yunus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment