MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ukraine has notified the European Commission that the Odessa-Brody pipeline could serve as a replacement for the damaged and defunct Druzhba pipeline, ensuring oil supplies to countries dependent on the network such as Hungary and Slovakia, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media.

Citing a letter sent to the Commission, sources said Kyiv advised the European Union to“consider the possibility of transporting oil using the existing Ukrainian oil transportation infrastructure.” The note also emphasized the country's“constant readiness to ensure the transportation of oil within the available legal framework.”

The report comes amid rising tensions, as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned on Monday that Slovakia could cut emergency electricity aid to Ukraine if oil supplies to his country are not restored.

The developments highlight the strategic importance of Ukraine's pipeline infrastructure for regional energy security, as well as the political leverage tied to oil flows in Central Europe.