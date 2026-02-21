Sabeel Ahl Al-Khair Initiative Launches 11Th Year Of Ramadan Iftar Tafila's Bsaira

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Basira, Feb. 21 (Petra) - The "Sabeel Ahl Al-Khair" initiative was launched for the 11th consecutive year in Bsaira District, south of Tafila Governorate, to provide daily iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan to needy families.The initiative, organized by the Sabeel Al-Khair Charity, is considered one of the most prominent manifestations of Ramadan social solidarity in Bsaira. It targets the poor, the needy, and wayfarers along the King's Highway that passes through the district, offering a bright example of giving, relief to the distressed, and care for orphans.Forty volunteers from Bsaira work on the initiative, overseeing a production kitchen equipped with all necessary supplies, equipment, and volunteer staff, including cooks, supervisors, workers, and drivers, to secure iftar meals and food supplies for beneficiaries.The initiative provides around 20,000 iftar meals throughout the holy month, distributed according to organized lists and procedures that embody the meanings of love, compassion, and social solidarity among the district's residents, numbering about 30,000 people distributed across Bsaira, Gharandal, and Qadisiyah.Around 230 families benefit daily from the initiative, which covers approximately 95 percent of needy families in the district.Initiative officials affirmed that their efforts to meet the needs of underprivileged families continue throughout Ramadan, as they have in previous years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when operations shifted from serving meals to wayfarers to delivering them directly to the homes of needy families.For his part, the society's president, Mohammad Al-Rtaimat, said the initiative is supervised by a committee of 40 volunteers from Bsaira working within a framework of social responsibility. He noted that between 500 and 600 iftar meals are prepared daily by cooks from the area and distributed to the needy, the elderly, orphans, and wayfarers.He added that over past years the initiative has distributed thousands of packages of dates, juices, dairy products, and water in addition to iftar meals through a tent set up at the Ria'a traffic triangle to serve fasting travelers passing along the King's Highway.Al-Rtaimat said the initiative is funded through donations from residents of Tafila Governorate in general and Bsaira District in particular, as well as contributions from private sector companies. He called for continued support for this humanitarian effort to ensure its sustainability and fulfillment of its mission to assist underprivileged families.