Dassault Systèmes' CEO Pascal Daloz becomes also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dassault Systèmes



Bernard Charlès announces stepping down from his Executive Chairman and Member of the Board positions, for personal reasons

Bernard Charlès intends to put his 43 years of industry experience, and his vision to transform, with AI, industrial creation and production processes, at the service of the Generative Economy Pascal Daloz is appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer by Dassault Systèmes' Board, pursuing the 3D UNIV+RSES ambition to position Dassault Systèmes as leader in Industrial AI



Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY) announces that Bernard Charlès has informed the Board of Directors, today and with immediate effect, that he is stepping down as Executive Chairman and member of the Board, for personal reasons.

The Board has unanimously decided that Pascal Daloz, Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Systèmes, becomes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in line with the recommendation of the Compensation and Nomination Committee, as of February 21, 2026.

Pascal Daloz, Dassault Systèmes' Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer commented:

“I am honored to succeed Bernard Charlès as Chairman of Dassault Systèmes, in addition to my mission as CEO. I would like to thank Bernard for his trust, his unwavering support and his inspiration. We share the same vision: pushing the boundaries of science and imagination to change the lives of consumers, patients and citizens - bringing "virtual worlds to real life". We also share a common conviction about the plan required to turn that vision into reality.

As Co-Founder and CEO, Bernard guided our company from a startup to a world leader. The inspiration behind Dassault Systèmes' leading technologies, he has instilled a culture of ongoing innovation within our organization. He has helped transform industries for a more sustainable world. I thank Bernard for his offer to remain available to help us accelerate the adoption of 3D UNIV+RSES powered by AI.

Our ambition is clear: to lead the transformation powered by Industrial AI through 3D UNIV+RSES. This is a long-term commitment to further redefine how industries innovate, operate and compete in the Generative Economy. I am committed to ensuring that Dassault Systèmes retains the freedom needed to remain a game-changer and to accelerating growth.”

Bernard Charlès commented:

“I have requested to be released, for personal reasons, from my duties as Executive Chairman of the Board of Dassault Systèmes. As Co-Founder of our company, alongside Charles Edelstenne, I am truly pleased that Pascal Daloz succeeds me in this role. Pascal and I have worked side by side for 25 years, and he has my full confidence to both lead the company and organize the Board's work.

This decision reflects the enduring continuity of the company's governance, which is a major source of trust for our large clients around the world. I am firmly convinced that this new configuration creates the strongest conditions for the continued and successful development of Dassault Systèmes.

I love and am deeply proud of Dassault Systèmes - its people, its teams, its customers, its purpose and values and what we build together. I am, at heart, a product and technology leader; this is my passion. I will remain fully available to the company to accelerate the adoption of 3D UNIV+RSES. Over the past 40 years, I have driven six generations of industry transformations, leading cutting-edge product innovation.“Gen7” is now well defined and architected. Pascal and his remarkable team will drive further this tremendous heritage for the success of our clients, partners and shareholders.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Bernard Charlès for his relentless leadership to position Dassault Systèmes as a world leader in PLM, which is recognized by all industries. His unique vision, endorsed by so many leading companies, has always been a competitive advantage. In the past 3 years, he has carefully prepared his succession: ensuring the 7th generation of our AI-based industry solutions is well engaged and transmitting his career legacy, constantly aiming for the highest quality standards. With Pascal Daloz, the company is in good hands for the future”, added Charles Edelstenne, Founder and Honorary Chairman.

Information on Conference Call scheduled February 23, 2026

Dassault Systèmes will host a conference call on February 23, 2026, at 7.00 am London time / 8.00 am Paris time. The conference call will be webcast live and available as replay on . Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions:





ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit:

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team

Marie Dumas: +33 1 61 62 70 92

Pierre-Hubert Meilhac: +33 1 8524

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3D EXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Attachment

Dassault Systèmes' CEO Pascal Daloz becomes also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dassault Systèmes