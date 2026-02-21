Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Adult Dancers Take Center Stage As Michelangelo Canale Launches International Adult Dance Competition In St. Petersburg


2026-02-21 02:00:10
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) > Michelangelo Canale is launching the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance in St. Petersburg (July 13–18, 2026), an international event for adult dancers.

St. Petersburg, FL - Renowned ballet director, Michelangelo Canale is launching the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance, an international gathering for adult dancers of all levels, featuring both ballet and contemporary dance. The festival, which also includes a prestigious adult dance and ballet competition, will take place July 13–18, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend master classes and workshops culminating in the competition, where dancers can demonstrate their artistry and technical skill.

“Dance is a lifelong journey, and this festival gives adults a chance to learn, perform, and compete in a supportive, inspiring environment,” said Canale.

For more information on schedules, faculty, and registration, visit:

