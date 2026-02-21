Gujarat: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Slams Congress, Calls It Hub Of 'Urban Naxalism'

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, on Saturday, described Congress as a hub of "urban Naxalism", accusing it of spreading negativity that tarnishes India's image.

His remarks came during a large booth worker convention in Ahmedabad, organised by the Gujarat BJP unit and attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State party President Jagdish Vishwakarma, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, State BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ratnakar Pandey, senior party leaders, and thousands of party workers.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin said, "Rahul Gandhi's Congress has now become a stronghold of 'urban Naxalism', spreading negativity and tarnishing the country's image."

The BJP Chief added, "Congress considered people a liability, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi regards 140 crore citizens as assets."

He contrasted the leadership of the two parties, saying, "While Congress lacks clear policy and direction, BJP has decisive leadership. Under the BJP government and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat's youth are becoming job givers rather than 'job seekers'."

The BJP Chief also criticised Congress, saying, "Congress is no longer the party of the freedom era, but has become an 'Italian Congress'."

Commenting on national strength, Nitin Nabin said, "When the lotus blooms, the nation becomes strong and communal forces weaken."

BJP Chief also commented on Rahul Gandhi personally, saying, "For Rahul Gandhi, politics is merely an event or a stunt."

He emphasised that BJP's focus remained on long-term development and cultural revival rather than short-term gratification.

Nitin Nabin has urged BJP workers to prepare for upcoming state-wide local self-government elections, saying, "The BJP workers contest elections not just to win booths or wards, but to strengthen the entire country."

Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma praised the party workers for their dedication and sacrifices.

"The selfless efforts, sacrifice, and dedication of BJP workers are the party's true capital," he said.

BJP leader Vishwakarma added, "BJP is a party where organisation is supreme. A party worker can rise from the grassroots to the National Youth Wing Chief, MLA, state Minister, and even National President -- all within the BJP."

Highlighting BJP workers' service during crises, he said, "Whether it is an earthquake, cyclone, or pandemic, BJP workers serve the nation tirelessly, prioritising national service over personal convenience."

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described BJP as "the world's largest party run by ideology, not nepotism", and praised its guiding principle: "A party bigger than oneself and a nation bigger than the party. BJP works today not for power but for national service and dedication."

He stressed the importance of strong booth-level organisation, saying, "Strong booths mean a strong nation. Every BJP worker contributes to delivering government schemes to the last citizen, ensuring public trust."