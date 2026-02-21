Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Missile Strike On Russian Military Plant In Udmurtia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

“On the night of February 21, units of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a strike with FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles. A defense industry enterprise – the Votkinsk Plant in the city of Votkinsk (Udmurt Republic, Russian Federation) – was hit. A fire was recorded on the premises of the facility. The results are being clarified,” the statement said.

The Votkinsk Plant performs the following functions: production of RS-24 Yars, Yars-S, and Yars-M intercontinental ballistic missiles; RSM-30 (R-30) Bulava ballistic missiles for Project 955A Borei-A nuclear submarines; 9M723-1 ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system; and 9-S-7760 missiles for the Kinzhal air-launched missile system.

According to preliminary information, Ukrainian Defense Forces units also struck the Neftegorsk Gas Processing Plant in Russia's Samara region, which is involved in supporting the needs of the Russian army. A fire was recorded on the plant's territory. The scale of the damage is being clarified.

Russia attacked by drones and missiles, oil depot and thermal powerhit

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, enemy fuel and lubricants storage facilities in Donetsk were hit, as well as a workshop producing and servicing UAVs in the area of Nova Karakuba.

Additionally, in the town of Polohy, in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck an enemy logistics and supplies warehouse.

Enemy losses and the final scale of damage are being clarified.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the night of February 21 a plant in the city of Votkinsk, Udmurtia, which manufactures Iskander and Oreshnik ballistic missiles, was attacked.

Photo: Defence-UA