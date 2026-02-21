'Arrest A Grave Matter': Pappu Yadav Urges LS Speaker Om Birla To Take Appropriate Action

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) A day after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, the Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, issued a detailed statement describing his ordeal after alleged arrest and sought the Speaker's intervention.

In the statement, Pappu Yadav said that during the meeting in New Delhi, he apprised the Speaker of the events of February 6, along with supporting evidence, and urged him to take cognisance of what he termed a serious and grave matter.

“Yesterday, we met Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and briefed him on the entire incident of February 6, complete with evidence, requesting him to take appropriate action,” Yadav stated.

The MP alleged that late in the evening, around 9:30 p.m., his residence in Patna was raided without a warrant.

“Some politicians, senior Patna Police officers, and an alleged cell inspector raided my residence as if I were an absconding criminal. At midnight, surrounded by hundreds of policemen, I was arrested in a case I was never even informed about,” he claimed.

Yadav further alleged that despite his deteriorating health, his request for house arrest was rejected.

“My arrest was carried out in complete disregard of the privileges of a Member of Parliament and the directives of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Detailing the events following his arrest, Yadav claimed he was taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in the middle of the night, where he was allegedly kept on a stretcher in the lobby for several hours.

“The behaviour of the police was extremely inhumane,” he alleged.

He further stated that the following day, despite a court order, he was denied proper treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and was“hastily sent” to Beur Jail in connivance with the police and administration.

Yadav said he is currently undergoing medical treatment in Delhi.

Asserting that no serious criminal cases are pending against him, the MP said,“There are no criminal cases against me except those related to movements and the code of conduct. Yet, a systematic attempt was made to frame me and silence my voice.”

He alleged that the action against him was aimed at preventing him from speaking out on a sensitive case involving a NEET aspirant, in which he claimed the police, mafia elements, and influential individuals were being exposed for alleged collusion.

“This was done to stop me from raising my voice for justice. In a democracy, conspiracies to suppress the voice of a public representative should be dealt with severely,” he said.

Concluding his statement, Pappu Yadav said he still has faith in the judiciary and the people but stressed the need for decisive action.

“I came out of jail with faith in the judiciary and the people. Now decisive justice is needed against these ongoing conspiracies,” he added.