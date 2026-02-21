Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Key Infrastructure Readiness Ahead of Q2 2026 Scaling Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The technical development of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached a new crypto stage of operational readiness. This shift follows the successful activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet and the completion of a full security audit.







As the project prepares for its Q2 2026 scaling phase, the focus has moved from initial design to public validation of its smart contracts. This transition provides a functional environment for the 19,000 current holders to interact with the core lending engine.

Detailed MUTM Presale Data and Tokenomics

The distribution of the MUTM token follows a fixed and transparent model. The total supply is capped at 4 billion tokens, ensuring that no new tokens can be created to dilute the value. Out of this total, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) is reserved for the community presale phases.

Mutuum Finance has achieved significant growth since the beginning of 2025. Recent data shows that the project has secured over $20.6 million in funding. This financial milestone is supported by the distribution of more than 850 million MUTM tokens to early participants.

Along with these figures, the community has expanded rapidly and now includes over 19,000 individual holders. These stats highlight the increasing public interest in the project as it moves through its current development stages.

The project is currently in Phase 7 of its distribution. At this stage, the price is set at $0.04. This represents a 300% increase from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01. The team has confirmed that the final launch price will be $0.06. As the allocation for Phase 7 nears its limit, the next crypto price step is scheduled to move to $0.045.

Infrastructure Readiness: V1 Protocol and Security

The V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet is the primary focus of the current roadmap. This phase allows users to test the core features of the dual lending markets. Users can now test the minting of mtTokens, which represent supplied assets and track interest earnings in real-time.

Security for the platform has been confirmed through several different methods. The lending and borrowing smart contracts underwent a manual review by the experts at Halborn to check for any coding errors.

In addition to this check, the project holds a 90/100 security score from CertiK based on constant automated scans of the token. To keep the network safe over time, a $50,000 bug bounty program is also active. This encourages independent researchers to look for and report any issues they might find.

To protect the system during market changes, the protocol uses an Automated Liquidator Bot and decentralized price feeds from Chainlink. These tools help maintain the Health Factor of all active loans, ensuring the protocol remains stable.

