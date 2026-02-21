Ukraine Imposes Sanctions On 225 Captains Of Ships Of Russian Shadow Fleet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the president's press service reported this.

One of the decisions is aimed at combating the Russian shadow fleet: Sanctions have been imposed on 225 ship captains who export Russian petroleum products.

Among them are citizens of 11 countries, including Russia, India, and the Philippines.

Monitoring of the situation in the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas showed that these captains commanded ships of the Russian shadow fleet and transported oil in circumvention of sanctions imposed by the European Union, G7, and other states.

Most of these tankers, 188 of them, are already under sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“We continue to convince our partners of the importance of individual sanctions against tanker captains. Systematic work aboard a sanctioned tanker is sufficient grounds for consequences. We must eliminate the incentive to work with Russian oil, because it directly finances the war,” emphasized Advisor – Commissioner of the President for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

The second package of sanctions includes 46 Russian citizens, two Iranian citizens, and 44 Russian companies that serve the Russian military-industrial complex. Among them are those who supply, develop, manufacture, and repair equipment, electronic warfare systems, and spare parts for the Russian military-industrial complex. Their products are used in the production of ballistic and cruise missiles, combat and reconnaissance drones, small arms, and ammunition.

Two Iranian citizens are involved in supplying aircraft parts and components in circumvention of sanctions. This was done in the interests of the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation, Russia's partner in the development and production of Shahed drones, which is already under sanctions imposed by Ukraine, the US, Switzerland, and New Zealand.

Ukraine will share this information with its partners to ensure synchronization and will continue expanding sanctions against other people and companies that help Russia's aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced that Ukraine is imposing sanctions against the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, who not only provided Belarusian territory for the deployment of Oreshnik but also allowed Russia to supply critical components for this weapon.