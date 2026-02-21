4 Friendlies Ahead Of Jordan National Football Team's Historic World Cup Participation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 21 (Petra) – The Jordanian national football team is set to play four friendly matches before its historic appearance in the FIFA World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in June.The Nashama will face Costa Rica, Nigeria, Switzerland, and Colombia before the World Cup, as they seek to reach peak physical and technical readiness.The Jordan Football Association announced it will host a four-team international friendly tournament in Amman in March, including Jordan, Iran, Nigeria, and Costa Rica, as part of preparations for the 2026 World Cup.Jordan will play their first match against Costa Rica on March 27, at King Abdullah II Stadium, and on the same day, Iran will face Nigeria at Amman International Stadium.The Nashama will face Nigeria on March 31 at Amman International Stadium, and Iran will play its second match against Costa Rica at King Abdullah II Stadium.The FIFA World Cup debutantes will also hold a final training camp before the finals in May and June. They will play Switzerland on Sunday, May 31, in St. Gallen, before departing for the United States to face Colombia on Sunday evening, June 7, in San Diego, California. The team will then hold its official training camp during the World Cup in Portland, Oregon.Experts see the four friendly matches are an "ideal" preparation before the World Cup, where they will play in Group J alongside Argentina (title holders), Algeria, and Austria.They told Petra in interviews that coach Jamal Sellami can take advantage of the friendlies to reach "peak readiness" before the tournament, which is expected to be "tough and competitive."