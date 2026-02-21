Statement By H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On International Mother Language Day 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) On International Mother Language Day, we reflect on the profound bond between individuals and their native language. It is the primary gateway through which we engage with the world, and a fundamental instrument in shaping awareness and expanding intellectual capital. This day calls for concerted efforts and strengthened initiatives to safeguard mother tongues from extinction, broaden their use, and strengthen the ways in which they are taught and preserved.

The Arabic language is the vessel of our civilisation and a living testament to our distinguished contributions to the advancement of human knowledge. It is far more than a means of communication; it is an integrated system of aesthetics, thought, and culture. Protecting, developing, and empowering it across all spheres of life is both a national duty and an institutional responsibility.

On this occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms that protecting the mother tongue is a shared responsibility of families, schools, media outlets, institutions, and civil society. It remains our first line of defence in safeguarding our cultural identity and civilisational heritage. We renew our commitment to continuing to develop our legislative framework in a manner that supports the empowerment of Arabic as our mother tongue.