403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lula Says Maduro Should Face Trial in Venezuela
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addressed the situation surrounding Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Friday, emphasizing that any legal proceedings should occur within Venezuela rather than in a foreign court.
Speaking at an Artificial Intelligence Summit in India, Lula’s remarks come in the aftermath of Maduro’s capture in Caracas by US forces on January 3, as stated by reports.
"I am of the firm belief that if Nicolás Maduro is to stand trial, he should be tried in Venezuela, not abroad," Lula told a TV channel, highlighting the importance of respecting a nation’s sovereignty.
Lula underlined that the broader goal remains the "restoration of democracy in Venezuela," but insisted that the means to achieve this must honor core principles of national authority. He warned against establishing a precedent where a sitting head of state can be forcibly apprehended by another country. Drawing parallels with cases involving Brazilian citizens prosecuted in the US, he reiterated his longstanding view that individuals should be judged under the legal frameworks of their home countries.
Meanwhile, Venezuela is undergoing major structural changes under the guidance of the Trump administration, with Delcy Rodríguez acting as interim president. The Venezuelan Congress recently approved a broad amnesty law, signaling a major legislative shift.
Despite these developments, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, remain in preventive detention in the United States, where authorities have accused them of involvement in international cocaine trafficking networks, as reported by official sources.
Lula’s remarks arrive amid sensitive Brazil-US relations, as he works to finalize a proposed meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, tentatively scheduled for March.
Speaking at an Artificial Intelligence Summit in India, Lula’s remarks come in the aftermath of Maduro’s capture in Caracas by US forces on January 3, as stated by reports.
"I am of the firm belief that if Nicolás Maduro is to stand trial, he should be tried in Venezuela, not abroad," Lula told a TV channel, highlighting the importance of respecting a nation’s sovereignty.
Lula underlined that the broader goal remains the "restoration of democracy in Venezuela," but insisted that the means to achieve this must honor core principles of national authority. He warned against establishing a precedent where a sitting head of state can be forcibly apprehended by another country. Drawing parallels with cases involving Brazilian citizens prosecuted in the US, he reiterated his longstanding view that individuals should be judged under the legal frameworks of their home countries.
Meanwhile, Venezuela is undergoing major structural changes under the guidance of the Trump administration, with Delcy Rodríguez acting as interim president. The Venezuelan Congress recently approved a broad amnesty law, signaling a major legislative shift.
Despite these developments, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, remain in preventive detention in the United States, where authorities have accused them of involvement in international cocaine trafficking networks, as reported by official sources.
Lula’s remarks arrive amid sensitive Brazil-US relations, as he works to finalize a proposed meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, tentatively scheduled for March.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment