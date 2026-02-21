Gujarat: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Tours Ahmedabad's Landmarks, Engages With Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday began the second day of his visit to Gujarat with a morning walk at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, followed by an interaction with young people and visits to key city landmarks.

Accompanied by State President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Nabin walked along the Sabarmati Riverfront, one of the city's most prominent public spaces.

He later visited the Atal Bridge, a pedestrian bridge over the Sabarmati River that has become a notable city landmark.

At the riverfront, Nabin held a 'Chai Pe Charcha' session with youths, engaging them in conversations about civic and social issues.

Karnavati City BJP President Prerak Shah, local MLAs, and other party leaders were present during the interaction.

Party leaders noted that the Sabarmati riverbed, which once suffered from waste accumulation and temporary activities, has now been transformed into a vibrant public space.

Residents and visitors frequent the area for walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, and other recreational activities.

Families often visit with children, and the Atal Bridge has become a popular tourist attraction.

On Friday evening, Nabin met Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Gandhinagar and received his blessings.

On Saturday, he also visited the temple of Nagar Devi Maa Bhadrakali in Ahmedabad, where he offered prayers and performed puja.

During his three-day visit to Gujarat, Nitin Nabin has toured both urban and cultural sites, met with party workers, and interacted with local communities, underscoring the BJP's outreach to youth and the general public.

He arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday and was received by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the state BJP chief, and other senior leaders.

This marks Nabin's first visit to Gujarat since assuming office as the party's national president.

During the trip, he is reviewing the party's organisational functioning in the state and providing guidance on strategic measures for the party cadre.