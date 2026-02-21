Kayadu Lohar Pens Note Of Gratitude As Her Blockbuster Film Dragon Completes One Year!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Kayadu Lohar, who made her debut in Tamil cinema with director Ashwath Marimuthu's blockbuster film 'Dragon', has now penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of the film completing one year.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of her on the sets of the film, she wrote, "Dragon turns 1 today! The journey where it all started. Thank you for giving me a place in your heart and for welcoming me so graciously. Pallavi will always be special you and congratulations @ashwath_marimuthu @pradeep_ranganathan @archanakalpathi @agsentertainment."

The film was a roaring success when it released last year. It not only set the cash registers ringing and emerged a huge blockbuster but also fetched all the actors of the film lots of love and admiration from the audiences. In fact, Kayadu Lohar was floored by the love she received from audiences.

Overwhelmed by the appreciation she was receiving, the actress put out a post thanking all her fans and wondering how she could repay their kindness.

“My TL is filled with a lot of appreciation and edits! I can't reply to everyone, but thank you so much for the love, guys. What can I do to repay this kindness? One thing I'm sure of-I will act in many great films for you all #Dragon,” she wrote on her X timeline.

Dragon, which was already declared a success even before it released because of the money it made through non-theatricals, took a very strong opening, collecting 50 crores in just three days.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film had Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead along with Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar. Music for the film was by Leon James and cinematography was by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film was by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts were by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film was jointly penned by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay were by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film was co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes were by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

