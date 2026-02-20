Tinygemsbreaks Gridai Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) Poised At Convergence Of Electrification, EV Growth And AI Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ: GRDX), a company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, is positioned for opportunity as the power grid has become a central battleground for the next phase of AI growth. An article discussing this reads,“The company is developing grid and power-management software aimed at hyperscale AI data center campuses. Its core proposition is that the limiting factor for AI infrastructure is no longer only compute capacity, but the ability to control and optimize energy at scale... This challenge is structural. Modern grids were designed for predictable demand patterns and centralized generation. AI data centers do not conform to that model. They operate continuously, draw large and variable loads, and increasingly cluster in regions where grid capacity is already strained. At the same time, electric vehicles, electrification of industry, and distributed energy resources are adding new layers of volatility... Rather than building power plants or transmission lines, the company focuses on orchestration software that allows existing assets to operate more flexibly. Its systems coordinate energy flows between grid connections, on-site generation such as reciprocating engines, battery energy storage systems ('BESS'), and, in some cases, renewable inputs like solar.”

To view the full article, visit

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies is a publicly listed, diversified technology and life sciences company on the Nasdaq. The company is advancing opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure following its acquisition of Grid AI, Inc. In addition to its GridAI operations, the company (formerly Entero Therapeutics Inc.) continues to advance its late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical program focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (“GI”) diseases.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRDX are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN