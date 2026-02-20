United States Announces USD 6 Million Health Support To Advance US Health Priorities In Trinidad And Tobago
“These funds will be used by Trinidad and Tobago's ministry of health to enhance the health and safety of the citizens of the United States and Trinidad and Tobago by preventing, detecting, and containing public health threats. The funding was announced by US Chargé d'Affaires Charlie J. Franta III and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Caribbean Office Country director Dr Paul Young when they met with health minister Dr Lackram Bodoe earlier this month.”
This US foreign assistance is part of the America First Global Health Strategy and comes as HIV/AIDS funding under the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) enters a planned two-year drawdown period. The funds will contribute to the health and safety of the American and Trinbagonian people by supporting a range of US health priorities, including HIV prevention and lifesaving care and treatment, disease surveillance, laboratory improvements, and workforce training.
Chargé d'Affaires Franta said:
“The United States remains committed to working with Trinidad and Tobago to improve the public health and well-being of the people of the United States and Trinidad and Tobago. We look forward to our continued partnership with the ministry of health as we endeavour to improve the quality of life of the people of our great nations.”
