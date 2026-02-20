MENAFN - GetNews)



"Dr. Bethaney B. Brenner DMD, a dentist in Burlington, CT focused on prevention-first dentistry, clear treatment planning, and patient education, including guidance for sleep apnea and TMJ-related concerns."Dr. Bethaney B. Brenner DMD is a dentist in Burlington, CT focused on prevention first care designed to help patients address concerns earlier, including sleep related and airway related issues that can affect long term health.

Burlington, CT - February 20, 2026 - Dr. Bethaney B. Brenner DMD is seeing more patients who want clear answers and a plan before dental and health concerns become urgent. Many people are value conscious and want to understand what is necessary now versus what can be monitored safely. As a result, more dental practices are emphasizing prevention first dentistry that prioritizes education, early detection, and long term planning, especially when symptoms overlap with sleep, breathing, jaw tension, and daytime fatigue.

Sleep apnea remains widely underdiagnosed nationwide. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has reported that obstructive sleep apnea affects nearly 30 million Americans and that an estimated 80 percent of cases remain undiagnosed, which can delay care and prolong symptoms.

“Patients are often surprised to learn how connected sleep, breathing, jaw comfort, and oral health can be,” said Dr. Bethaney B. Brenner DMD.“My goal is to give people clarity and options. When we focus on prevention and education first, patients can make informed decisions earlier and avoid being forced into rushed choices later.”

Dr. Brenner is known for a calm, patient first approach and a commitment to public education. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Brenner shares patient education through appearances on Talk of Connecticut on WDRC, helping more people understand common concerns such as sleep apnea and TMJ related discomfort.

Dr. Brenner's prevention first care commonly includes:



Unhurried visits focused on clear explanations and early detection

Education first conversations so patients understand priorities and options

Risk based planning tailored to exam findings, goals, and health factors Screening and coordination for sleep apnea and TMJ related concerns when appropriate

Recommendations and treatment plans vary based on each patient's exam findings, goals, and risk factors. Patients can learn more at:

About Dr. Bethaney B. Brenner DMD

Dr. Bethaney B. Brenner DMD is a dentist serving Burlington, Connecticut with a focus on prevention first dentistry, patient education, and comfort focused care. Her practice supports preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, and provides guidance for patients seeking answers related to sleep apnea and TMJ concerns.