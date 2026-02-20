Francis Marion Trail App Brings America's Revolutionary History To Life Across South Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews) A new mobile app inspired by America250 invites travelers to trace the footsteps of the Swamp Fox through interactive storytelling, GPS-guided routes, and immersive audio experiences.

In celebration of America's upcoming 250th anniversary, the Francis Marion Trail Commission has introduced a new way to experience South Carolina's Revolutionary War history. The Francis Marion Trail mobile app connects visitors to the life and legacy of General Francis Marion-known as the“Swamp Fox”-through an interactive journey across the state.

The app guides users through 14 historically significant sites tied to Francis Marion and his band of partisan fighters, known as“Marion's Men.” Spanning Berkeley, Clarendon, Florence, Williamsburg, Marion, Calhoun, and Colleton counties, the trail brings South Carolina's historic battlefields and backcountry landscapes to life-highlighting the guerrilla tactics and local heroism that played a critical role in the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution.

Using GPS-enabled itineraries, visitors can navigate locations where pivotal moments of the Revolution unfolded while listening to immersive audio stories that explore the courage, strategy, and resilience of the Continental forces.

The mobile app reflects the result of nearly two decades of research conducted by the Francis Marion Trail Commission. At each stop along the trail, users can check in to unlock exclusive audio content, including dramatic storytelling and locally produced narrations inspired by real events. In addition to the interactive itineraries, the app includes an integrated events calendar highlighting commemorations, reenactments, and educational programs related to South Carolina's Revolutionary War heritage. Travelers and locals can save favorite locations and audio experiences, making it easy to continue exploring at their own pace of the Francis Marion Trail App was made possible through funding from the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250), which supports statewide initiatives commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

“This app is more than a map, it's a gateway to South Carolina's rich Revolutionary legacy,” said Mark Buyck III, president of the Francis Marion Trail Commission.“We invite residents and visitors to explore the landscapes where liberty was fiercely defended and stories of courage still echo.”







Interface mockups of the Francis Marion Trail App, developed by ITI Digital. Credit: Francis Marion Trail Commission.

The Francis Marion Trail App was developed by ITI Digital, a tourism technology company with more than 30 years of experience supporting destinations through digital solutions. It reflects a broader movement to use interactive maps, curated itineraries, and real-time content to help visitors engage more deeply with historic sites and local stories.

“As we move closer to America250, this project stands as a model of how destinations can use technology to deepen appreciation for local history and strengthen community pride,” said Franci Edgerly, CEO of ITI Digital.“The Francis Marion Trail App demonstrates how innovation can preserve history while inspiring travelers to explore and connect with the places that shaped our nation.”

The app's launch marks a major milestone for South Carolina's America250 preparations, giving travelers a new reason to explore the state's historic landscapes while honoring the legacy of the Swamp Fox and the patriots who fought for independence.

The Francis Marion Trail App is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. Visitors can explore South Carolina's Revolutionary War history and follow in the footsteps of the Swamp Fox by visiting .