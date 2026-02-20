Apex Marine Group Of Companies To Be Acquired Yielding Mega Service, Refurbishment & Sales Hub For Rapidly Expanding Pre-Owned Boats Dealer Off The Hook YS, Inc. (NYSE: OTH)

One of America's Largest Buyers and Sellers of Pre-Owned Boats.

Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American: OTH ), Founded in 2012 by Jason Ruegg, has become one of America's largest buyers and sellers of pre-owned boats. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with operations throughout the East Coast and South Florida, OTH acquires more than $100 million in boats and yachts annually. OTH leverages AI-assisted valuation tools and a data-driven sales platform to bring speed and transparency to yacht transactions, supported by a nationwide network of offices and marinas offering brokerage, wholesale, and performance yacht sales.

OTH has consistently earned recognition on the Inc. 500, ranked among the Top 100 Dealers in the USA. OTH continues advancing after its successful 2025 IPO, supported by strong technology adoption, expanding market reach, and participation in a U.S. marine industry valued at $57 billion.







Additionally, the U.S. Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market, valued at $6.55 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $11.72 billion by 2033 at a 7.52% CAGR, highlighting substantial long-term growth potential. OTH appears well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity in a large and growing market.

Additionally, OTH has been profiled in January, 2026 with an initial research report by Think Equity projecting a price target of $10 per share.

Read the full Think Equity research report on OTH at this direct link: :aaid:sc:VA6C2:ae67d92f-6df9-43b9-a123-98a7ff6ace22?viewer%21megaVerb=group-discover

Agreement to Acquire the Apex Marine Group of Companies (APEX), Creating a Mega Service, Refurbishment & Sales Hub for Growing Global Customer Base

On February 20th OTH announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire APEX, a premier South Florida marine service, storage, and sales organization. The acquisition is expected to close in 60 days. The OTH transaction delivers four strategically located South Florida facilities, a highly skilled full-service team, and infrastructure capable of transforming OTH operational efficiency, refurbishment capacity, and global sales reach.

The APEX facilities include four prime South Florida storage and service locations, haul-out capability up to 150 metric tons and vessels up to 130 feet, comprehensive in-house service teams covering nearly every aspect of repair, refit, and refurbishment, and capacity to process the vast majority of Off The Hook's acquired inventory internally. With the new centralized campus, OTH creates a destination where buyers from around the world can fly into Fort Lauderdale or Miami and access tens of millions of dollars in aggressively priced inventory in one location.

The transaction also includes representation of respected brands such as Pursuit for Miami, and Solace and Fountain from Ft. Pierce to Key West. APEX is an award-winning dealership which has consistently been ranked as one of the top new boat dealers in Southeast Florida. OTH believes that the APEX acquisition opens the door for additional partnerships as well.

Great Lakes and Florida Expansion via Strategic Partnership with Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales

On February 2nd OTH announced a strategic partnership with Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales (“JBYS”), a premier Michigan-based yacht brokerage with more than 50 years of operating history and nine locations across the Great Lakes and Florida.

Under the agreement, OTH receives a right of first refusal on 100% of JBYS yacht trades, creating a high-velocity pipeline for used boats while gaining immediate access to key Florida and Great Lakes markets. The partnership enables rapid regional expansion without requiring OTH to build or staff traditional brick-and-mortar dealership locations.

Rather than operating as a conventional dealership, OTH leverages a centralized, technology-driven operating system for buying and selling boats at scale. This platform allows OTH to transact efficiently across regions from a single system, partnering with established operators to expand market coverage and inventory flow.

Expanding Into the Caribbean & Latin America via Strategic Agreement with Puerto Rico's CFR Yacht Sales

On January 26th OTH announced a strategic partnership with CFR Yacht Sales, a leading yacht dealer and brokerage based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The agreement represents an important step for OTH expansion into the Caribbean and Latin American markets.

Under the agreement, OTH will have preferred access to select pre-owned vessels generated through CFR Yacht Sales' brokerage and trade-related activity, along with access to CFR's brokerage facilities and brokerage inventory in Puerto Rico. CFR will also support OTH in sourcing, verifying, and coordinating the acquisition and transport of qualifying preowned vessels originating in Puerto Rico, while assisting with wholesale market visibility across the region.

The expansion follows strong financial momentum for OTH. For the first nine months of 2025, OTH reported record revenue of $82.6 million, a 19.3% increase year-over-year. OTH expects full-year 2026 revenue to be between $140 million and $145 million as it continues executing its disciplined growth strategy.

O ff The Hook Yachts Boosts Inventory Financing Floorplan to $60 Million to Drive Unprecedented Growth in 2026

On January 20th OTH announced it has expanded its inventory financing capacity to $60 million, more than doubling its floorplan financing from $525 million prior to its IPO. The expanded facility strengthens OTH ability to acquire and carry more high-quality used boat inventory to meet accelerating customer demand and support the Company's growth strategy in 2026.

With greater floorplan capacity, OTH expects to carry a broader selection across key geographies and boat categories, increasing the likelihood that customers find the right boat at the right price, sooner. More inventory also supports higher conversion rates, faster turn times, and improved sales velocity. That momentum is amplified by the OTH AI-driven sales platform, which helps seamlessly match buyers and sellers and accelerate decision-making across the transaction lifecycle. In addition, the OTH vertically integrated model enables multiple value-added upsells on each sale, including customer financing, insurance, warranties, and other services designed to improve the customer experience while expanding margin opportunity.

Nationwide Dealer Incentive Program via Strategic Partnership with flyExclusive

On January 15th OTH announced the launch of a nationwide dealer incentive program through a strategic partnership with flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE American: FLYX), one of the nation's leading private aviation operators. The new initiative is designed to strengthen dealer engagement, accelerate transaction volume, and further differentiate the OTH national acquisition and brokerage network.







Through this new OTH program, eligible dealer partners may earn private aviation flight hours with flyExclusive as part of a performance-based incentive structure. The program rewards high performing dealers while providing a unique and premium benefit that aligns with the scale, efficiency, and national reach of OTH platform. Learn more about flyExclusive at

OTH Share Buyback Plan

On January 8th OTH announced a share repurchase program for Company to repurchase up to $1.0 million of its outstanding OTH common stock from time to time. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company's management at its discretion.

OTH expects to fund repurchases from existing cash on hand and future cash flows. OTH will continue to prioritize investments that support profitable growth, including inventory expansion, technology initiatives, and strategic real estate and operational build-outs.

For more information on OTH visit: and

