Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market Worth $49.49 Billion By 2031, Growing At CAGR Of 7.9%
Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Kits, Instruments), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Glucose Monitoring), Specimen (Blood), Site of Testing, Application (Endocrinology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases) - Forecast to 2031
The Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is set for sustained expansion, reflecting the growing clinical reliance on laboratory-based and point-of-care diagnostic solutions across the region.
The market is projected to grow from USD 33.83 billion in 2026 to USD 49.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Market Growth Drivers
The Europe IVD market is expanding rapidly due to:
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders
Increasing incidence of infectious diseases requiring routine screening
Growth in preventive healthcare and early disease detection programs
Technological advancements in molecular diagnostics and next-generation sequencing
Expansion and modernization of laboratory infrastructure across public health systems
Advances in laboratory automation, high-throughput systems, and point-of-care testing are enabling faster, more accurate, and more accessible diagnostic services. At the same time, broader diagnostic coverage within European healthcare systems is sustaining high testing volumes and supporting long-term market growth.
Reagents & Kits Segment Dominated in 2025
By product & service, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the European IVD market in 2025.
The in vitro diagnostics market in Europe is divided by product & service into reagents & kits, instruments, and data management software & services. Of these, the reagents & kits segment represents the largest market since these products are in constant demand across routine and specialized diagnostic testing, such as immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and others.
Because reagents and kits are required for each test performed, their recurring demand ensures stable revenue streams and sustained segment leadership.
Immunoassay Led by Technology in 2025
By technology, immunoassay held the largest share of the Europe IVD market in 2025.
The in vitro diagnostics market in Europe is divided into immunoassay, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, glucose monitoring, hematology, microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, blood gas analyzers, urinalysis, and chromatography & mass spectrometry.
Their compatibility with automated laboratory platforms, high throughput capabilities, and expanding assay menus have reinforced their widespread adoption across healthcare settings in Europe. Continued innovation in assay sensitivity and multiplex testing is further strengthening this segment.
Competitive Landscape
The Europe IVD market features a strong presence of global diagnostic leaders, including: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Werfen (Spain), and Illumina, Inc. (US)
Conclusion
The Europe In Vitro Diagnostics market is positioned for consistent growth through 2031, supported by rising disease burden, expanding screening initiatives, and continuous technological advancement. With strong demand for reagents and immunoassay-based testing, alongside modernization of laboratory infrastructure, IVD remains a cornerstone of Europe's evolving healthcare ecosystem.
