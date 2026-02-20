MENAFN - GetNews)



Receiving the Ovation Home Care Earns 2026 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award recognition reflects the trust families place in us and the compassionate dedication our caregivers bring to every client we serve each day Home Care in Gainesville, FL has been named a 2026 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award winner by Activated Insights. Based on independent client interviews, the award recognizes outstanding satisfaction and care quality. The honor highlights Ovation's commitment to compassionate service, careful caregiver matching, and a consistent client experience, reinforcing their mission to deliver dependable, personalized in-home support for local families.

Gainesville, FL - Ovation Home Care announced today that it has earned the 2026 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award from Activated Insights. This recognition is awarded to home care providers who demonstrate exceptional client satisfaction, as measured through independent interviews conducted by Activated Insights, a leading satisfaction research firm serving the post-acute care industry.

The Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award highlights agencies that consistently receive high marks from their clients, reflecting a strong commitment to quality care, service, and trust. Ovation Home Care is proud to be recognized among a select group of home care providers nationwide who have met these rigorous standards.

“Congratulations to Ovation Home Care on earning the 2026 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award,” said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights.“This recognition reflects the dedication their team shows every day in delivering an exceptional care experience. Awards like this help families and caregivers feel confident choosing a provider that has been independently validated for quality.”

To qualify for the Provider of Choice Award, agencies partner with Activated Insights to collect ongoing feedback from their clients through monthly live phone interviews. Because Activated Insights is an independent third-party organization, the feedback gathered is honest, unbiased, and directly reflective of the client experience.

This award is a testament to the heart and soul our caregivers pour into their work every single day,” said Brent Pope, Owner of Ovation Home Care.“Earning the 'Provider of Choice' title is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our clients. It reinforces our mission to not only provide assistance but to bring peace of mind and genuine companionship to families throughout Gainesville.

“At Activated Insights, we believe recognition should be rooted in real experiences,” Meadows added.“We're proud to recognize Ovation Home Care as a 2026 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice and to celebrate the meaningful impact they're making for clients and families in their community.”

To find out more about Ovation Home Care's commitment to excellence, please visit or call (352) 441-9441.

About Ovation Home Care

Ovation Home Care is a premier in-home care provider based in Gainesville, Florida, dedicated to helping seniors maintain their independence and dignity in the comfort of their own homes. Specializing in personalized care plans ranging from companionship and respite care to specialized services such as stroke care and Alzheimer's and Dementia Care, Ovation Home Care prioritizes matching clients with highly trained caregivers who share their values. By focusing on reliability, transparency, and compassionate service, Ovation Home Care has become a trusted partner for families seeking the highest standard of local home care.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry's leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.