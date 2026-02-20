MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ESGold Files Amended LIFE Offering Document to Include Quebec as an Offering Jurisdiction for Previously Announced Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$7 Million

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) (" ESGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to is press release dated February 19, 2026, regarding the brokered offering by Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud " or the " Agent ") acting as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$7,000,600 from the sale of up to 10,295,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.68 per Unit, the Company has filed an amended offering document (the " Amended Offering Document ") dated February 20, 2026 related to the Offering which includes Quebec as an offering jurisdiction, and the Amended Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at: . Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The terms of the Offering remain the same as previously announced in the Company's press release dated February 19, 2026, and the Offering is anticipated to close on March 10, 2026, or such other date as the Company and the Agent may agree. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D ) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

For further information please contact ... or 604-885-1348, or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at ... or 250-217-2321.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, approval of the Offering from the CSE and the filing of the Amended Offering Document. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, development and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions; that the Company and other parties will be able to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner; that CSE approval will be granted in a timely manner subject only to standard conditions; that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; the availability of financing for the Company's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

