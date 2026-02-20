DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION: Choice Hotels International, Inc. Franchisees And Customers Who Have Received A Notice Of Data Breach Are Encouraged To Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Choice Hotels International, Inc. (“Choice Hotels”). Choice Hotels learned of a data breach on or about January 14, 2026.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Choice Hotels is a major global hotel franchisor based in North Bethesda, Maryland.

What happened?

On or around January 14, 2026, a hacker employed deceptive methods to bypass security measures, including multifactor authentication, and gain access to a system containing Choice Hotels franchisee and applicant data. Choice Hotels detected the breach and restricted further access. The company then initiated an investigation and found that certain files had been compromised. The affected files include personal information such as names and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification from Choice Hotels, take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Choice Hotels data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions