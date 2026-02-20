Russian Strike On Kharkiv Region: Three People May Be Trapped Under Rubble At Industrial Site

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to an Ukrinform correspondent by Yevhen Vasylenko, Spokesperson for the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

“A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing. According to our information, there has been no contact with three people since the strike occurred. We are searching,” Vasylenko said.

Rescue workers are continuing their operations despite the threat of repeat strikes.

As reported earlier, on the night of February 20, Russian forces struck an industrial facility in the Malynivka community. The attack caused destruction and a fire in a warehouse building covering an area of about 3,000 square meters. Rescue workers recovered fragments of one person's body from the rubble. Two others were injured.

