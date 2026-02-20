Russian Strike On Kharkiv Region: Three People May Be Trapped Under Rubble At Industrial Site
“A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing. According to our information, there has been no contact with three people since the strike occurred. We are searching,” Vasylenko said.
Rescue workers are continuing their operations despite the threat of repeat strikes.Read also: Russians attack White Angels unit with drone in Kharkiv region, leaving two killed
As reported earlier, on the night of February 20, Russian forces struck an industrial facility in the Malynivka community. The attack caused destruction and a fire in a warehouse building covering an area of about 3,000 square meters. Rescue workers recovered fragments of one person's body from the rubble. Two others were injured.
