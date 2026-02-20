From The Wilderness To Faith: Author's Tranquility Press Releases A Raw Spiritual Testimony

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dwight McGarrah, Sr.'s "Looking into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul" charts a personal journey through addiction, crime, and a hard-won return toward redemption

MARIETTA, GA - In a profound exploration of a life pulled between two worlds, Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of Looking into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul by Dwight McGarrah, Sr. This compelling memoir offers an unfiltered look into a decades-long struggle between the streets and a deeply rooted faith, now available for readers drawn to stories of personal transformation.

Raised in a devout, God-fearing household, Dwight McGarrah, Sr. seemed set on a path of purpose. A former Marine who also spent time in college, he instead chose a different road; descending into a self-described "wilderness" of gang life, drug dealing, and addiction that spanned over thirty years. His book is not a polished retrospective but a series of dated, journal-style reflections that capture the relentless internal battle between the darkness he lived in and the faith instilled in him since childhood.

Looking into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul stands out for its unvarnished honesty. McGarrah writes with the voice of someone who has been to the brink, detailing the hollow allure of street life and the fragile, sustaining "mustard seed" of belief that never fully left him. These pages serve as both confession and chronicle, tracing a personal path from what he calls "fake gold" toward the enduring value of spiritual clarity.

This memoir is a testament and a companion for anyone who has felt lost or wrestled with their own contradictions. It speaks to the resilience instilled by family, the power of persistent prayer, and the belief that no journey is too far gone. McGarrah's account provides a resonant, deeply personal testimony.

Looking into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul is available now on Amazon in Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook formats.

About the Author

Dwight McGarrah, Sr. is an author whose life experience spans a profound personal struggle and renewal. Emerging from a difficult path, he now shares the insights of his journey toward faith and recovery.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a full-service publishing house dedicated to helping authors share their voices with the world. The press partners with writers through every stage of the publishing process, from editing and design to marketing and distribution.