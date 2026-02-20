Deerfields Mall Brings The Spirit Of Ramadan To Life With The Ramadan Nights Festival

An invitation to savor the flavours of Ramadan with a special opportunity to Win a Jetour T1 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE – Deerfields Mall, the capital's premier community shopping destination, invites families and friends to come together for its much-anticipated Ramadan Nights Festival, taking place from 19 February to 22 March. In collaboration with Jetour - Elite Group Holding LTD, the mall is celebrating Ramadan with an exciting opportunity to win a brand-new Jetour T1 2026. Designed to celebrate the holy month in a warm, family-friendly setting, the festival blends traditional hospitality, vibrant entertainment, and rewarding experiences for the entire community.

At the heart of this year's celebration is the exciting“Dine & Win a Jetour T1 2026” promotion. Guests who spend AED 200 at any of the mall's scenic Garden Restaurants will receive a chance to enter the grand raffle draw, turning every Iftar and Suhoor gathering into an opportunity to drive home in style. The grand raffle draw will take place on 23 March. Terms and conditions apply.

Every evening from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM, the mall transforms into a vibrant Ramadan destination featuring a Local Entrepreneurs Market showcasing homegrown talent, an array of traditional and contemporary food delights, and engaging kids' entertainment designed to keep little ones smiling throughout the night.

“Ramadan is a sacred time of reflection, generosity, and togetherness,” said Nabil Essakouti, General Manager of Deerfields Mall.“Through the Ramadan Nights Festival, we aim to create meaningful moments for families while celebrating the spirit of the season. By supporting local entrepreneurs and offering the chance to win a Jetour T1 2026, we are bringing the community together in a way that reflects the true joy of Ramadan. We look forward to welcoming everyone to their second home this holy month.”

