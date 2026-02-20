RTA Unveils Diverse Community Events During Ramadan Under The Theme Family Is Where We Belong



Private sector partnerships to deliver distinctive Ramadan initiatives

“Meals on Wheels”,“Ramadan Rations” and“Eid Joy” headline the key initiatives 8,000 meals and 500 nol cards to eligible beneficiaries

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 20th February 2026:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a comprehensive programme of community initiatives to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan under the theme “Family is Where We Belong.” The programme seeks to strengthen social solidarity and foster a spirit of generosity and giving across the community, while bringing happiness to a wide range of beneficiaries, foremost among them underprivileged families and orphans, as well as workers, metro users, bus drivers, delivery riders and taxi drivers. These humanitarian initiatives will be implemented across the emirate during the Holy Month.

RTA is implementing its Ramadan initiatives in collaboration with several partners from the government and private sectors, including Keolis MHI, DAMAC Properties, Noon, Beit Al Khair Society, Al Ahliah Charity Schools and Dar Al Hay Gents Tailoring, as part of integrated efforts to reinforce community cooperation.

RTA is committed to engaging employees and volunteers in delivering these initiatives across various areas of the emirate, reflecting its approach to promoting volunteerism, embedding a culture of social responsibility and advancing humanitarian work, which in turn embodies the values of compassion and cooperation that characterise the UAE community.

Ramadan Initiatives

RTA continues to implement the“Meals on Wheels” initiative as one of its leading programmes. The initiative includes the preparation and distribution of 8,000 meals during Ramadan at RTA's headquarters and at Quranic Park, where RTA employees and community volunteers prepare and distribute meals to workers.

RTA also organises the“Iftar Meal Distribution at Metro Stations” initiative in collaboration with Keolis MHI, the operating partner of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, DAMAC Properties and Noon. Iftar meals, accompanied by awareness messages, will be distributed to heavy vehicle drivers, bus and taxi drivers, as well as workers.

In conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, RTA organises the“Ramadan Rations” initiative, which aims to support underprivileged families through the distribution of 500 nol cards. A portion of the cards will be delivered directly to beneficiaries at their homes by RTA, while the remainder will be distributed through a cooperative society in coordination with Beit Al Khair Society, aimed at providing both financial and moral support to eligible families.

In celebration of Ramadan spirit across the emirate, RTA contributes to initiatives associated with the“Season of Wulfa” by displaying the“Ramadan in Dubai” logo on Variable Message Signs (VMS). The programme also includes organising a decorated abra parade, enhancing the festive ambience and spreading joy across different areas of the emirate.

Appreciation Campaign for RTA Heroes

RTA is launching the“Thank You, RTA Heroes” campaign across its official social media platforms, providing members of the public with the opportunity to share messages of appreciation for frontline employees and customer service teams, as well as bus drivers, delivery riders, metro staff and marine transport personnel. The most impactful submissions will be selected, with winners receiving nol cards and shopping vouchers.

Eid Joy Initiative

As a continuation of its community journey, RTA is implementing the“Eid Joy” initiative in collaboration with Dar Al Hay Gents Tailoring and Al Ahliah Charity Schools to provide Eid Al Fitr essentials and Eidiya (cash gifts) to students, bringing them the joy of Eid preparations.

These initiatives reflect RTA's continued community role and its commitment to reinforcing the values of solidarity and giving, in line with its direction to enhance community happiness and improve quality of life.

