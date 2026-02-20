Dubai Police Stop Children Riding Bike On Public Road, Impose Dh50,000 Impound Fee

PUBLISHED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 7:17 PM UPDATED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 7:46 PM



'The guardian claimed he was unaware of the traffic regulations; legal action was taken in accordance with Wadeema's Law, which criminalises exposing children to danger,' authorities said

A Dh50,000 impound release fee was imposed after the Dubai Police stopped a child riding a recreational motorbike on a public street, accompanied by another child, authorities said on Friday.

Traffic patrols intervened immediately to ensure the safety of the children and other road users, prompting police to warn parents against allowing minors to operate vehicles on public roads.

Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander in Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said the child's guardian was summoned and the vehicle was impounded.

“The guardian claimed he was unaware of the traffic regulations. A report was filed and legal action was taken in accordance with Wadeema's Law, which criminalises exposing children to danger, neglecting them, or allowing them to engage in activities that threaten their physical or psychological safety,” Al Mazrouei said.

He stressed that permitting a child to operate a vehicle on a public road is extremely dangerous, noting that children are neither physically nor mentally prepared to deal with traffic conditions, assess risks, or react appropriately in sudden situations, which could result in serious accidents or fatalities.

Al Mazrouei underlined that public roads are not places for recreation or experimentation, adding that recreational bikes are intended for designated, closed areas under direct supervision, not among vehicles on busy streets.

He urged parents to fulfil their legal and moral responsibilities by closely supervising their children and refraining from allowing them to operate any vehicle before reaching the legal age or obtaining the required licence.

“Ignorance of the law does not exempt anyone from accountability,” he said, adding that protecting children is a shared responsibility that begins at home.

Members of the public are encouraged to report such dangerous behaviour by contacting the Call Centre on 901 or through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app.

Dubai Police said strict legal action will be taken against anyone who endangers their children or others in order to safeguard lives and uphold community safety.



