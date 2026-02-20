Salvage Begins Of Swiss Train Derailed By Avalanche

Railway company BLS hopes that the route between Goppenstein and Hohtenn in canton Valais should soon be running again on a single-track after the weekend.

An easing of the avalanche situation has allowed the salvage operation to start. The first step was to remove the hardened snow from the accident site.

The wagons will then separated, individually re-railed and reassembled, before being be towed away. In a third phase, the tracks and overhead line will later be repaired. Up to 30 people from BLS and Swiss Federal Railways are working on the project.

The line between Goppenstein and Hohtenn should be single-track again from 5.30am on Monday, said BLS. Trains between Brig and Hohtenn will be running again from Saturday. The car transport service between Goppenstein and Kandersteg has been running according to schedule again since Wednesday morning.

Five people were injured when the train derailed due to an avalanche on Monday. The train driver suffered several injuries and was still in hospital on Friday, according to reports. A travelling companion and three other people were also slightly injured.

