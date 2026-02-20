The Shares Of Sirma Group Holding Have Been Accepted For Trading On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Market Launch

In accordance with the requirements of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, we inform you that as a result of an Application submitted by Sirma Group Holding AD to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as of February 20, 2026, the shares of the company with ISIN code BG1100032140 have been admitted to trading on the floor of the exchange with registration SIRM.

The formal opening ceremony for trading will take place at the opening of the trading session of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on February 24, 2026. With this, the process of dual listing of the shares of Sirma Group Holding AD both on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been successfully completed.

### About Sirma Founded in 1992, Sirma Group Holding (Sirma ) [Ticker SIRM | WKN: A142WT | ISIN: BG1100032140] is a trusted software technology partner that has been a pioneer in artificial intelligence technologies since its inception. With over 33 years of experience and more than 800 experts, Sirma combines deep vertical knowledge with cutting-edge AI to power the industries the world relies on. The company specializes in custom software development, system integration, and IT consulting, with deep expertise in banking, insurance, healthcare, transportation, logistics, retail, travel and hospitality, and the public sector. Its AI-driven solutions turn complex data into actionable insights, driving growth and efficiency for hundreds of clients worldwide in Sofia and listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange [BSE: SIRM], Sirma operates globally through offices in the USA, UK, Germany, Albania, Romania, Brazil, and UAE. ### Contacts: Stanislav Tanushev, Director Investor Relations & Sustainability ... Press: ... Additional features:

