Lenovo Named One Of The World's Most Sustainable Companies By Corporate Knights

MENAFN - 3BL) Lenovo has once again been recognized among the world's Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies, according to the 2026 Corporate Knights Global 100 ranking unveiled today at the organization's Annual CEO Roundtable during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Global 100-established in 2005-evaluates publicly traded companies with revenues above US$1B through updated methodology and exclusionary screens. For 2026, Corporate Knights assessed companies across three equally weighted metrics:



Sustainable investments,

Sustainable revenues as defined by the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy, and Sustainable Revenue Momentum, measuring growth of sustainable revenue from 2022–2024.

This year's results reinforce a powerful trend: Global 100 companies are growing their sustainable revenue streams at double the pace of their other revenues. Despite increased scrutiny and political headwinds toward ESG and climate action, these sustainability leaders continued to deliver strong financial performance in 2025.

“We've seen remarkable progress since our first inclusion in the Global 100 in 2015, both within our industry and across Lenovo,” said Mary Jacques, Executive Director of Global ESG and Regulatory Compliance at Lenovo.“Today, sustainability is an integral part of our revenue because of how it's been built into our products, services, and solutions.”

This recognition adds to Lenovo's growing list of ESG achievements over the past year, including positive evaluations from EcoVadis, CDP and MSCI ESG Ratings.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.