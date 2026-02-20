AI Voice Support Coach By Lovon Hits No. 1 Product Of The Day On Product Hunt

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 20, 2026 6:25 am - Lovon launches its voice-first AI mental support coach, ranked No.1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. Built with a Ph.D. psychologist, it delivers CBT-based emotional support 24/7.

Lovon announced the launch of its voice-first AI mental support coach, which ranked No. 1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, marking a new milestone after a year of development.

Created in collaboration with a Ph.D. psychologist with more than 40 years of clinical experience, Lovon is designed to provide emotional support guided by the principles of cognitive behavioral therapy and emotion-focused therapy. The system is built not only to respond empathetically but also to gently challenge unhealthy thinking patterns.

“From the beginning, our goal was to make emotional support more accessible without losing the human element,” said Anton Ponikarovskii, co-founder and CPO of Lovon.“Voice allows people to open up more naturally, and we've built Lovon to listen, support and guide users in moments when they need it most.”

The platform also includes built-in safety features that are called to detect the language, signaling of acute distress, and direct users to immediate support resources when necessary. Lovon is available 24/7, positioning the service as a bridge between traditional therapy sessions or as on-demand support when clinicians are unavailable.

In Spring 2025, Lovon raised $850,000 in pre-seed funding to expand product development and build its clinical and engineering teams. The round was led by Pre-Seed to Succeed, an investment program backed by AltaIR Capital, Yellow Rocks, Smart Partnership Capital and I2BF Ventures, with participation from HEARTFELT and 13 business angels.

Lovon was co-founded by Sergey Bakaev, Anton Ponikarovskii and Kirill Ilichev.

To mark the Product Hunt recognition, the company is offering promotional access to the platform. Users can try Lovon AI Therapy with code PH2026 for a free week of service (valid through March 16, 2026), in addition to a three-day unlimited trial available to all new users.

About the company:

Lovon is a U.S.-based AI-powered support coach. The company is building a voice-first coach that combines coaching practices and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy methodologies to help people open up and navigate tough periods in their lives. *Lovon is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. It does not provide medical or clinical advice and does not replace professional care.