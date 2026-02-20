Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Ban On Asbestos And Asbestos-Containing Materials

2026-02-20 08:18:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The use of asbestos and materials containing asbestos will be banned in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendments to the law "On the list of items not allowed to be in civil circulation (removed from civil circulation)", approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

This law comes into force on July 1, 2027.

Trend News Agency

