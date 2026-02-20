Digital Currency X Technology Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement And Hearing Cancelled
As a result, the previously scheduled hearing before the Hearings Panel on February 24, 2026 has been canceled. The Company's securities will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market without interruption.
About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.
Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: ...
