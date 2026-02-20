403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Embrace The Spirit Of Ramadan With A Curated Iftar And Suhoor Stay At Millennium Lakeview Hotel
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This Ramadan, Millennium Lakeview Hotel, invites guests to indulge in a Ramadan experience that brings together timeless luxury and approachable sophistication, where every detail is curated for comfort, connection, and elevated dining.
For a surreal and memorable Iftar experience, embrace the spirit of togetherness at Lakehouse Bistro, a relaxed, lake-facing dining destination overlooking the gorgeous waterfront. As the sun sets, guests can embrace the magic of Iftar with their loved ones against a stunning sunset backdrop in a serene, open-air setting. The poolside Iftar's outdoor seating arrangements are carefully designed to immerse guests in Arabian heritage, offering a diverse array of options. Indulge in Middle Eastern and international iftar dishes, including non-vegetarian and vegetarian options, and a variety of desserts for AED 119 per person, daily from sunset, starting 18th February. The specially curated Iftar menu brings together exquisite Arabic classics and distinctive Ramadan flavours. Begin your fast-breaking ritual with traditional refreshments such as Tamr Hindi, Qamar Al Din, and Karkade, followed by a generous selection of fresh and oriental salads. Guests can then indulge in live culinary stations, including a Mixed Grill featuring Shish Touk and Lamb Kofta, a carving station with traditional Ozi, and a fried mezze counter serving meat kibbeh, fatayer, and potato tajine. The main course selection further delights with Kebabs Halla, grilled beef steak, Fish Harra, and aromatic Chicken Biryani. Celebrate the spirit of the Holy Month with Millennium's HALA RAMADAN STAY OFFER, thoughtfully curated for a comfortable and meaningful Ramadan experience. Guests can enjoy 10% off the Best Available Rate along with specially prepared Iftar and Suhoor during their stay, combining convenience, warmth, and value. The package includes a Suhoor set menu served in-room before fasting time and Iftar served just after sunset, ensuring a seamless and restful experience throughout the month. Available for bookings from 27 January to 18 March 2026 and valid for stays from 17 February to 18 March 2026, this limited-time offer invites guests to make their Ramadan truly special with attentive hospitality and comforting touches. Use the promo code HALARAMADAN when booking. Rooted in the spirit of a four-star urban business hotel, Millennium Lakeview Hotel reflects a brand promise that is convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, chic and affordable, yet modern and service-driven. With diverse cuisines and tastes available across its dining venues, the hotel's Food & Beverage specialists carefully tailor offerings to local preferences and seasonal experiences such as Ramadan. This Ramadan, Lakehouse Bistro welcomes guests to gather, reflect, and celebrate over a soulful Iftar in a setting that blends serenity, flavor, and heartfelt hospitality.
For a surreal and memorable Iftar experience, embrace the spirit of togetherness at Lakehouse Bistro, a relaxed, lake-facing dining destination overlooking the gorgeous waterfront. As the sun sets, guests can embrace the magic of Iftar with their loved ones against a stunning sunset backdrop in a serene, open-air setting. The poolside Iftar's outdoor seating arrangements are carefully designed to immerse guests in Arabian heritage, offering a diverse array of options. Indulge in Middle Eastern and international iftar dishes, including non-vegetarian and vegetarian options, and a variety of desserts for AED 119 per person, daily from sunset, starting 18th February. The specially curated Iftar menu brings together exquisite Arabic classics and distinctive Ramadan flavours. Begin your fast-breaking ritual with traditional refreshments such as Tamr Hindi, Qamar Al Din, and Karkade, followed by a generous selection of fresh and oriental salads. Guests can then indulge in live culinary stations, including a Mixed Grill featuring Shish Touk and Lamb Kofta, a carving station with traditional Ozi, and a fried mezze counter serving meat kibbeh, fatayer, and potato tajine. The main course selection further delights with Kebabs Halla, grilled beef steak, Fish Harra, and aromatic Chicken Biryani. Celebrate the spirit of the Holy Month with Millennium's HALA RAMADAN STAY OFFER, thoughtfully curated for a comfortable and meaningful Ramadan experience. Guests can enjoy 10% off the Best Available Rate along with specially prepared Iftar and Suhoor during their stay, combining convenience, warmth, and value. The package includes a Suhoor set menu served in-room before fasting time and Iftar served just after sunset, ensuring a seamless and restful experience throughout the month. Available for bookings from 27 January to 18 March 2026 and valid for stays from 17 February to 18 March 2026, this limited-time offer invites guests to make their Ramadan truly special with attentive hospitality and comforting touches. Use the promo code HALARAMADAN when booking. Rooted in the spirit of a four-star urban business hotel, Millennium Lakeview Hotel reflects a brand promise that is convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, chic and affordable, yet modern and service-driven. With diverse cuisines and tastes available across its dining venues, the hotel's Food & Beverage specialists carefully tailor offerings to local preferences and seasonal experiences such as Ramadan. This Ramadan, Lakehouse Bistro welcomes guests to gather, reflect, and celebrate over a soulful Iftar in a setting that blends serenity, flavor, and heartfelt hospitality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment