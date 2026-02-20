Embrace The Spirit Of Ramadan With A Curated Iftar And Suhoor Stay At Millennium Lakeview Hotel

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This Ramadan, Millennium Lakeview Hotel, invites guests to indulge in a Ramadan experience that brings together timeless luxury and approachable sophistication, where every detail is curated for comfort, connection, and elevated dining.

For a surreal and memorable Iftar experience, embrace the spirit of togetherness at, a relaxed, lake-facing dining destination overlooking the gorgeous waterfront. As the sun sets, guests can embrace the magic of Iftar with their loved ones against a stunning sunset backdrop in a serene, open-air setting. The poolside Iftar's outdoor seating arrangements are carefully designed to immerse guests in Arabian heritage, offering a diverse array of options.

The specially curated Iftar menu brings together exquisite Arabic classics and distinctive Ramadan flavours. Begin your fast-breaking ritual with traditional refreshments such as Tamr Hindi, Qamar Al Din, and Karkade, followed by a generous selection of fresh and oriental salads. Guests can then indulge in live culinary stations, including a Mixed Grill featuring Shish Touk and Lamb Kofta, a carving station with traditional Ozi, and a fried mezze counter serving meat kibbeh, fatayer, and potato tajine. The main course selection further delights with Kebabs Halla, grilled beef steak, Fish Harra, and aromatic Chicken Biryani.

thoughtfully curated for a comfortable and meaningful Ramadan experience. Guests can enjoyalong with specially preparedduring their stay, combining convenience, warmth, and value.

before fasting time and Iftar served just after sunset, ensuring a seamless and restful experience throughout the month. Available for bookings fromand valid for stays from, this limited-time offer invites guests to make their Ramadan truly special with attentive hospitality and comforting touches. Use the promo codewhen booking.

Rooted in the spirit of a four-star urban business hotel, Millennium Lakeview Hotel reflects a brand promise that is convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, chic and affordable, yet modern and service-driven. With diverse cuisines and tastes available across its dining venues, the hotel's Food & Beverage specialists carefully tailor offerings to local preferences and seasonal experiences such as Ramadan.

This Ramadan, Lakehouse Bistro welcomes guests to gather, reflect, and celebrate over a soulful Iftar in a setting that blends serenity, flavor, and heartfelt hospitality.