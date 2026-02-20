Airport Automation Market Size To Hit $9.57 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. airport automation market was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 5.61 billion. Growth is driven by rising air traffic, demand for contactless passenger services, and increased investment in AI, robotics, and real-time data systems that enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience. Austin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airport Automation Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Airport Automation Market Size was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2026-2035.” Rising Demand for Seamless Passenger Experience to Augment Market Expansion Globally One of the main factors propelling the airport automation market is the rising desire for a smooth and simple traveler experience. Airports are investing in cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered chatbots, biometric check-ins, autonomous service robots, and interactive holograms as travelers want speed, convenience, and minimal contact. These developments ease traffic, facilitate better navigation, and raise general happiness. As a result, airports are updating their infrastructure to incorporate modular automation platforms, digital twins for predictive maintenance, and real-time data systems. Automation is a crucial part of future-ready airport operations because of the cause-and-effect relationship between changing passenger expectations and technology deployment, which is speeding up the transition toward intelligent, effective, and passenger-centric airport ecosystems. Get a Sample Report of Airport Automation Market Forecast @



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.6 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.83% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By System (Data Storage, Automation & Control, Data Acquisition & Communication and Software & Solutions)

. By Technology (Baggage Handling Systems, Passenger Processing, Security Systems, Air Traffic Management (ATM), IT Solutions and Automated Ground Handling)

. By Application (Terminal-side Operations, Airside Operations and Landside Operations)

. By End-User (Commercial Airports, Military Airports, Cargo Airports and Private/Regional Airports)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By System

The Automation & Control segment held a dominant share of approximately 36% in 2025. Its leadership is driven by increasing adoption of autonomous systems to improve operational efficiency, passenger flow management, and safety. The Automation & Control segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the Airport Automation market over 2026–2035 with a CAGR of 5.83%, fueled by rising investments in AI and machine learning platforms.

By Technology

The Passenger Processing segment accounted for approximately 27% of the market in 2025. Its dominance is due to rising demand for seamless and contactless travel experiences. The Automated Ground Handling segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.04% over 2026–2035, driven by the need to optimize baggage and cargo handling times, improve security.

By Application

The Terminal-Side Operations segment held approximately 41% of the market in 2025, driven by automation in passenger check-in, baggage handling, and security screening. The Airside Operations segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over 2026–2035 with a CAGR of 6.11%, fueled by adoption of automated aircraft guidance systems, real-time airside surveillance, and autonomous ground support equipment.

By End-User

The Commercial Airports segment accounted for approximately 53% of the market in 2025. Its dominance is driven by rising air passenger traffic, growing demand for seamless travel experiences, and widespread deployment of biometric systems. The Commercial Airports segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in the Airport Automation market over 2026–2035 with a CAGR of 6.91%, as airports prioritize digital transformation to handle higher passenger volumes efficiently, reduce operational costs, and enhance service quality across the global aviation ecosystem.

Regional Insights:

Due to rising air traffic, the quick uptake of updated technologies, particularly robotics solutions, as well as growing investments in smart airport infrastructure, North America is expected to hold a 44% market share in airport automation in 2025. The region benefits from forward-thinking regulatory frameworks, the dominance of established firms, and the ongoing desire for passenger journeys that are smoother and more integrated.

The rapid expansion of airport infrastructure, an increase in air travel, and a greater government investment in smart airport projects are expected to propel Asia-Pacific's growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.48% from 2026 to 2035. A major emphasis on digital transformation, particularly in growing economies like China, India, and Southeast Asia, supports the region's progress.

Recent Developments:



In 2025, Daifuku expanded its portfolio with AI-driven baggage sortation and autonomous vehicle integration, enabling airports to increase throughput, reduce operational costs, and improve overall service reliability. In 2025, Collins Aerospace introduced AI-powered automated check-in kiosks and biometric screening systems, strengthening airport efficiency and improving the passenger journey.

Exclusive Sections of the Airport Automation Market Report (The USPs):



AUTOMATION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand how rapidly airports are integrating technologies such as self-service kiosks, biometric boarding systems, automated bag drops, cleaning robots, and AI-powered surveillance to modernize passenger handling.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY STATISTICS – helps you evaluate how automation improves airport performance through reduced passenger processing time, increased passenger throughput, lower baggage mishandling rates, labor cost optimization, and better on-time departure performance.

PASSENGER EXPERIENCE INDICATORS – helps you analyze traveler response to automation through satisfaction rates, preference for automated check-in, time saved at smart gates, mobile boarding pass adoption, and usage of virtual assistants or kiosks.

TECHNOLOGY DEPLOYMENT TRENDS – helps you identify the penetration of advanced solutions including cloud-based airport platforms, touchless technologies, IoT-enabled infrastructure, cybersecurity investments, and digital twin adoption in airport operations. SMART AIRPORT TRANSFORMATION OUTLOOK – helps you understand how airports are transitioning toward fully automated ecosystems supported by AI, biometrics, and connected infrastructure to improve efficiency, safety, and passenger convenience.

