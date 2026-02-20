US-India Ties Are Limitless, Says Envoy As India Joins Pax Silica

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday didn't hold back his enthusiasm for the current state of bilateral ties. "It's been a very impactful summit," Gor told ANI fresh from the opening sessions of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. "We have a lot of opportunities between our two nations. We look forward to engaging with that."

'Coalition of the Capable and Willing'

In his keynote address at the closing day of the AI India Impact Summit ahead of signing of the Pax Silica initiative between the two nations, he said by signing this partnership, the two nations had chosen to win. He redefined the bilateral relationship as a "coalition of the capable and the willing." Gor framed India's entry into Pax Silica as the final piece of a global puzzle intended to keep the "commanding heights" of technology in the hands of free nations. Gor formally welcomed India as a co-founder of the Pax Silica coalition, declaring that the partnership between the world's two largest democracies is now "limitless."

Opening his address, Gor reflected on his recent travels across the country, noting that while India's scale is often the headline, it is the spirit of the people that left the deepest impression. "What struck me most wasn't just India's scale, although that is breathtaking, but India's resolve--the determination to chart your own course," Gor stated. "I keep talking about the limitless potential between our two nations, and I truly mean it. From the trade deal to Pax Silica to defence cooperation, the potential for our two nations to work together is truly limitless, and I aim to fulfill that over the next three years that I'm here."

Building on Economic Foundations

The Ambassador highlighted that this week's announcements were built on the foundation of the interim trade agreement between India and US concluded recently, a deal he said "shapes the economic contours of the Indo-Pacific." "We overcame friction points that had held us back for far too long. That agreement wasn't just about trade flows or tariff schedules. It was about two great democracies saying we will build together, not just buy from one another," Gor said. "And now today, we take the next step. India joins Pax Silica, the coalition that will define the 21st Century economic and technological order."

Pax Silica: Securing the Tech Supply Chain

India's entry into Pax Silica marks its participation in a US-led strategic coalition, launched in December 2025, designed to insulate critical technology from global volatility and "coercive dependencies." Gor described the alliance as a "coalition of capabilities" that spans the entire lifecycle of modern technology. "Pax Silica is designed to secure an entire silicon stack - from the mines where we extract critical minerals, to the fabs where we manufacture chips, to the data centres where we deploy frontier AI," Gor explained. "It's a coalition of capabilities that replaces coercive dependencies with a positive-sum alliance of trusted industrial bases."

He emphasized that India's role is far from ornamental: "India's entry into Pax Silica isn't just symbolic; it's strategic. It's essential. India is a nation with deep talent, deep enough to rival challengers."

A Partnership for Strength and Sovereignty

In a pointed reference to the geopolitical climate, Gor argued that the technological partnership is fundamentally linked to national security and sovereignty. "Peace doesn't come from hoping adversaries will play fair. We all know they won't. Peace comes through strength. India understands this," Gor noted. "That strength, that sovereignty, is exactly what Pax Silica amplifies. Because here's the truth: strength multiplies when it's connected."

Further, Gor in his address said, "It's about whether innovation happens in Bangalore and Silicon Valley, or in surveillance states that use technology to monitor and control their people," Gor declared. "We choose freedom, we choose partnership. We choose strength. And today, with India's entry into Pax Silica, we choose to win."

Global Coalition Partners

The initiative was launched in December at the Pax Silica Summit in Washington, with partner nations including Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Broader Tech and Infrastructure Agreements

Meanwhile, during this week, landmark agreements- including the India-America Connect subsea cable initiative and Google's $15 billion infrastructure commitment were concluded setting a trajectory for the US-India tech partnership through 2030 and beyond.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers. This summit is fourth in the series of AI summits held at UK Bletchley Park in 2023, South Korea in 2024 and France in 2025. (ANI)

