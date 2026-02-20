MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 100 New Townhomes Coming to Woodstock: Manor Restorations and Masterworks Atlanta Announce The Overlook at Neese!

Premier Developer Brings Entitled, Walkable Community to Prime Highway 92 Location in Partnership with Award-Winning Builder Ashton Woods

Woodstock, GA – February 18, 2026 – Manor Restorations, a Masterworks Atlanta company, proudly announces the successful entitlement and permitting of The Overlook at Neese, a new 100-townhome community along Highway 92 in Cherokee County's thriving Woodstock market.

After more than five years of dedicated planning and collaboration with Bickers Construction, the project has secured full approvals, clearing the way for development partner Ashton Woods to deliver 100 thoughtfully designed townhomes on 17.16 acres.

Featuring homes starting at approximately 1,800 square feet, The Overlook at Neese will offer modern, flexible floor plans ideal for families, young professionals, and those seeking low-maintenance downsizing options. Community amenities include scenic walking trails, a dedicated dog park, and intentional design standards-such as enhanced setbacks and pedestrian-friendly layouts-that promote walkability, preserve neighborhood character, and support lasting property value.

“This milestone reflects our core commitment to creating enduring, high-quality communities that elevate the places we call home,” said Bernie Smith, CEO of Manor Restorations.“The Overlook at Neese is the result of visionary planning, strong local partnerships, and a deep focus on enhancing quality of life in one of metro Atlanta's most desirable areas. We're excited to deliver this exceptional opportunity to Woodstock.”

The project reinforces Masterworks Atlanta's longstanding reputation for developing well-planned, impactful residential communities across Georgia.

About Ashton Woods

Ashton Woods is honored to bring its award-winning design and homebuilding expertise to The Overlook at Neese in Woodstock. Nationally recognized for inspired design and a personalized homebuilding experience, Ashton Woods creates homes that reflect the unique lifestyles of today's homeowners. Through thoughtfully curated design collections, flexible floorplans, and a focus on livable design, Ashton Woods will deliver a townhome community that complements the vision for this new Woodstock neighborhood.

The company is especially excited to expand its presence in Woodstock, bringing its distinctive approach to design and homebuilding to one of metro Atlanta's most vibrant and growing cities. The Overlook at Neese will reflect the very best of Ashton Woods-combining timeless architecture, curated design, and a true sense of place designed to serve families for generations.

“Woodstock continues to be one of the most dynamic and thriving areas in metro Atlanta,” said Todd Nichols, Division President of Ashton Woods Atlanta.“The Overlook at Neese allows us to deliver homes that blend strong design with everyday functionality in a location people truly want to live.”

About Manor Restorations / Masterworks Atlanta

Manor Restorations, a subsidiary of Masterworks Atlanta, has shaped Georgia's residential landscape for decades through quality-driven development, strategic partnerships, and a focus on communities built to last. For more information, visit .