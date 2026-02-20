Educationist Saugani Komarayya Joins BJP, Lauded By Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Educationist Saugani Komarayya Joins BJP

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar lauded the joining of educationist Saugani Komarayya into the Bharatiya Janata Party, while praising PM Modi's policies and terming it as the reason behind people joining the party. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Union Minister said that corporator Komarayya, who leads educational institutions and has been shaping students' futures, has joined the BJP.

"It is a matter of happiness that Saugani Komarayya, who runs Vivekananda educational institutions and provides education to thousands of students, was elected as a corporator and has joined the BJP. The BJP is growing stronger in the state. The number of people joining the party is increasing, attracted by the BJP's ideology and PM Modi's policies. The education system is being completely damaged. It is encouraging that Komarayya, who leads educational institutions shaping students' futures, has joined the BJP. Karimnagar is the heart of Telangana and a land of movements and struggles. It is a matter of happiness that the BJP has secured the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in Karimnagar Corporation," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress Regime in Telangana

He also slammed the state government, adding that governance has been completely neglected under the current Congress regime. Sanjay mentioned that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is only focused towards visiting New Delhi, and also accused the government of harassing students due to their not releasing of fees reimbursement funds.

"The Chief Minister seems focused only on visiting Delhi, with little attention to other matters. There is a situation where the government is not even aware of what is happening in the state. Due to non-payment of benefits to retired employees for the past two years, 61 people have reportedly died. Students are being harassed by not releasing the fee reimbursement funds," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)