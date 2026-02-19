PM Modi Got Better Deal, Says Mary Millben On India-US Trade Talks (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 20 (IANS) Popular African American singer Mary Millben has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi“came out of this with the better deal” in the recently concluded US–India trade negotiations, arguing that patience and diplomacy gave India the upper hand.

In an exclusive interview with IANS in Washington after a performance at the Trump Kennedy Center, Millben said,“It's great that a deal is finally in place. I certainly applaud the President (Trump) and Prime Minister Modi on coming to a resolution.”

But she was unequivocal about who gained more.“I will always tip the hat to the Prime Minister because in my book, he wins in this terrain,” she said.“He was very measured. He was very patient. He never wavered to make sure that he got what was best for India.”

Responding to criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that PM Modi had“sold India”, Millben rejected the charge outright.“Well, that's not true,” she said.“You can't take Mr. Gandhi's remarks seriously,” she added.

“He (PM Modi) got the better end of the deal because he patiently waited while the Trump administration had to get themselves together and figure out how it was doing business with a very strong ally.” Noting that Gandhi spends more time overseas, Millben said he's always in opposition to the Prime Minister and his own country.

Millben said a series of geopolitical developments strengthened India's hand. She referred to“the meeting that happened in September last year between (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping), and Prime Minister Mody” and also pointed to“the (recent) EU-India trade deal”.

“I actually believe it was the EU-India deal. That was the wake-up call to the president and the Trump administration,” she said.“Once that was in place... then the writing was on the wall as to where things needed to go from there with the United States and India.”

On what should follow, she urged Washington to move beyond the trade pact and repair broader ties.

“Just because a trade deal is in place does not mean that that erases months of bad diplomacy from the United States as it relates to India,” she said.

“One of the most important steps that the President could make is to invite the Prime Minister to the United States on a State visit,” she added.“Repairing the relationship should matter more than just a temporary trade deal.”

Millben also spoke about India's global positioning, citing the ongoing AI Summit hosted by PM Modi.“You saw that here at the AI Summit, where you had countries from all over the world, world leaders from all over the world in India this week,” she said.

“If you wanna do business in the world, you have to have India involved,” she added, calling India“in the most important position in the world to do business.”

On the newly announced“Board of Peace” initiative in Washington, she welcomed the idea but warned against a one-sided approach.

“Not the United States dictating peace to the world, but the United States being a leader in convening conversation about peace across the world,” she said.“If it's the President and the United States dictating peace, then it will not be successful.”

Ending on a cultural note, Millben revealed she is preparing new music for India's Independence Day in August.“We do have new music being prepared for India's Independence Day,” she said.

Referring to Vande Mataram, she added,“Who knows, maybe we'll have a song coming for August.”

She expressed gratitude to her supporters in India and the diaspora.“I'm so grateful... to call India and Indian communities across the world my family,” she said.“I've, I've been very, very humbled to have 1.5 billion people... so kind to me.”

Millben has in recent years built a strong following among Indian and Indian-American audiences through performances and public appearances marking key national occasions. She has frequently spoken about US–India ties and has participated in cultural events linked to the diaspora in Washington and beyond.