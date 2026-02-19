RSV, Flu, Or COVID-19? The Virus Sending The Most Adults To The ER - And Driving Up Medical Bills

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Every winter brings a wave of respiratory illnesses, but this year, doctors say the surge looks different and more expensive. Adults are showing up in emergency rooms with severe breathing problems, high fevers, and complications that escalate faster than expected. While RSV, flu, and COVID‐19 are all circulating, one virus is sending adults to the ER at higher rates and driving up medical bills nationwide.

Many people assume they can tell these illnesses apart, but symptoms overlap so much that even doctors rely on testing to confirm the cause. So, what is sending so many people to the ER? Here's everything you need to know.

RSV has long been known as a virus that primarily affects infants, but doctors say it's now sending adults to the ER more frequently than expected. Older adults and those with chronic conditions are experiencing severe symptoms like wheezing, low oxygen levels, and pneumonia.

Many adults don't realize RSV can hit them harder than the flu, especially if they have asthma, COPD, or heart disease. Because RSV symptoms often start mild, people delay care until breathing problems become serious.

The flu remains a major contributor to ER crowding, but its impact depends heavily on the circulating strain. Some strains cause high fevers and rapid dehydration, which can be dangerous for older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Doctors say many patients underestimate flu symptoms and try to push through, only to end up in the ER when symptoms worsen.

Flu‐related complications like pneumonia and heart strain are also driving up medical bills. While the flu is still a significant threat, it's not currently the virus sending adults to the ER at the highest rate.

COVID-19 continues to send adults to the ER, but doctors report that the pattern has shifted compared to earlier years. Many cases now resemble severe flu, but complications like blood clots and long‐term fatigue still appear in some patients. Adults with underlying conditions remain at higher risk for hospitalization, especially if they delay testing or treatment.

COVID-19 is still contributing to ER crowding, but it's no longer a driving force. Even so, the financial impact of COVID-related ER visits remains significant for many families.

Doctors say several factors explain why RSV has become the virus sending adults to the ER more often. Immunity gaps from years of reduced exposure during the pandemic have left many adults more vulnerable. RSV also spreads easily in crowded indoor settings, especially during winter gatherings and travel.

Older adults often mistake RSV for a mild cold, delaying treatment until symptoms become severe. This combination of factors is driving both higher ER visits and higher medical bills for RSV‐related care.

Doctors emphasize that prevention is still the best way to avoid becoming another ER statistic. Here are some things you can do to stay healthy.

Washing hands frequentlyAvoiding crowded indoor spaces when sickStaying home when symptoms begin

Adults with chronic conditions should talk with their providers about vaccines, early treatment options, and when to seek care. Monitoring symptoms closely can help people avoid waiting too long to get help, which is another major factor.

This season's surge shows how quickly respiratory viruses can shift in severity and impact. Families caring for older adults should stay alert to early symptoms and understand that RSV is now the virus sending adults to the ER at the highest rate. Knowing this can help people make informed decisions about when to seek urgent care versus when to monitor symptoms at home. It also highlights the importance of planning for potential medical costs, especially for those on fixed incomes.

Have you or someone in your family noticed more severe respiratory symptoms this season-and did it change how quickly you sought care?