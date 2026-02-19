Salim Khan Health Update: How Is Salman Khan's Father? 'Battle Of Galwan' Actress Chitrangada Singh Gives Update

Salim Khan Health Update: Salim Khan was admitted to hospital on February 17th. According to the doctor at Lilavati Hospital, his medical procedures have begun. Meanwhile, Salman's 'Battle of Galwan' co-actress, Chitrangada Singh, shared an update

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, is hospitalized. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17th. He suffered a minor brain bleeding. Subsequently, Salim Khan underwent surgery on February 18th. Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Javed Akhtar, and several other Bollywood celebrities visited the hospital to inquire about Amitabh's father. Now, Chitrangada Singh has shared information about his health. Chitrangada will be seen opposite Salman in Apurva Lakia's film, 'Battle of Galwan.'

Chitrangada, the actress from Salman's film 'Battle of Galwan,' has assured everyone that Salman's father, Salim Khan, is perfectly healthy. In an interview with IANS, the actress said, 'He is doing very well. I wish him a speedy recovery.'

Dr. Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital had earlier given an update to the media about Salim Khan's health. Regarding Salman Khan's father, the doctor had clarified that he is recovering rapidly. This is according to the latest bulletin issued by Lilavati hospitals.

Speaking to the media, the doctor said, "A procedure called DSA was performed on Thursday morning. Surgery was not required. However, he is still on a ventilator. He is expected to be taken off the ventilator by tomorrow." He further added that given the writer's age, recovery will take time. However, Dr. Parkar confirmed that Khan's condition is stable and he is doing well.

In the same conversation, Dr. Parkar explained why Salim Khan was put on a ventilator. After initial tests, doctors realized Khan needed to be shifted to the ICU. "We put him on a ventilator because we wanted to run some tests," he said. He also explained that contrary to online reports, the legendary writer's condition was never 'critical.'