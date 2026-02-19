Chinedum Ndukwe Of Kingsley + Co. Continues Housing Momentum With Groundbreaking On The Blair

MENAFN - GetNews)



CINCINNATI, Ohio - February 19, 2026 - Chinedum Ndukwe, Principal of Kingsley + Co., announced the groundbreaking of The Blair, a 49-unit affordable housing development located in the Avondale neighborhood within Cincinnati's Uptown district.

The Blair represents the second phase of the successful Blair Lofts development. Upon completion of both phases, the combined community will total 113 income-restricted apartment homes, providing high-quality housing options for working families earning between 30% and 80% of Area Median Income (AMI).

The project is financed through the 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program and continues Kingsley + Co.'s growing portfolio of workforce-focused housing developments across the region.

Supporting Cincinnati's Workforce in Uptown

Strategically located in Avondale, The Blair sits within Cincinnati's Uptown employment corridor, home to major hospitals, educational institutions, and public-sector employers, including the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Public Schools, UC Health, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The area supports thousands of regional jobs.

The development is designed to serve:



Hospital and healthcare professionals

University faculty and staff

Public school teachers

First responders

Essential workforce employees Families and seniors

By prioritizing infill development in close proximity to employment centers, Kingsley + Co. continues its mission of delivering housing solutions that support Cincinnati's growing workforce and promote neighborhood stability.

Commitment to Community and Growth

“The Blair is about more than housing, it's about access,” said Chinedum Ndukwe.“We are committed to developing and building quality, well-managed communities that allow working families to live near where they serve, teach, heal, and protect our city.”

The second phase builds upon the momentum of Blair Lofts Phase I, reinforcing Kingsley + Co.'s long-term investment in Avondale and the broader Uptown area. The project reflects the firm's continued focus on expanding access to affordable, workforce-oriented housing through strategic public-private partnerships and responsible development practices.

Construction is expected to move forward immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony.

About Kingsley + Co.

Kingsley + Co. is a Cincinnati-based real estate development and construction management firm focused on affordable housing, mixed-use development, and workforce-driven infill projects. The firm has become a leading participant in public-private partnerships aimed at expanding housing access and supporting sustainable community growth across the region.