MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Auric Minerals Corp. Announces Issuance of Shares Pursuant to Acquisition of Uranium Assets in Quebec

February 19, 2026 4:30 PM EST | Source: Auric Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) (" Auric " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release of February 4, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 226,244 common shares (each a " Share ") at a deemed price of $0.442 per Share (calculated based on 10-day volume weighted average price " VWAP ") to an arm's length third party (the " Optionor ") to satisfy the payment obligation of $100,000 due by the first anniversary pursuant to the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") entered into with the Optionor on January 29, 2025 (the " Effective Date ").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% interest in three prospective uranium properties, Caboose, Kawip and Manic; all located in accessible regions of Quebec, Canada, in exchange for making an aggregate of $300,000 in payments to the Optionor, consisting of:

$50,000 cash within ten (10) days from the Effective Date of the Agreement (paid);

$25,000 cash or the equivalent value in Shares of the Company (based on 10-day VWAP) on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date;$75,000 cash or the equivalent value in Shares (based on 10-day VWAP) on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date; and

an additional $150,000 or equivalent value in Shares (based on 10-day VWAP) on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date.

The Shares issued to the Optionor are subject to a fourth month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada, the Exchange Hold Period (as defined under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) and 50% of the Shares issued to the Optionor are subject to an additional voluntary hold period of six months from the date of issuance.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

Auric is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in mineral properties covering over 26,500 hectares across multiple mineralized corridors in the English Lake Project, Otter Lake Project and Kan Project in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada. The Company also holds the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Goodeye Property, located southwest of the town of Rossland, British Columbia, Canada, consisting of three contiguous Mineral Claims covering approximately 1,907 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division of British Columbia.

For more information:

Chris Huggins, CEO & Director

Auric Minerals Corp.

(604) 968-4844

...tal

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, statements respecting completion of the LIFE Offering, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Auric Minerals Corp.