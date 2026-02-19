Grandway Marketing Wins 2026 Canadian Choice Award, Expands Contractor Marketing Services Across Canada

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Grandway Marketing Inc., a digital marketing agency specializing in construction and home service businesses, has been named a 2026 Canadian Choice Award Winner in Marketing Agencies (Halifax).

Founded in 2017, Grandway Marketing has built a reputation for helping service-based businesses strengthen their online presence and generate measurable leads through websites, SEO, and Google Ads. Over the past several years, the company has increasingly focused on the construction and trades sector where visibility, trust, and lead flow directly impact revenue.

Grandway Marketing has delivered over 180 websites and supports 80+ active clients across Canada. The company maintains a 4.9-star rating on Google with 60+ reviews.

In addition to the 2026 Canadian Choice Award, Grandway Marketing has also received:

. Readers' Choice Winner 2026: Best Web Design Company (Atlantic Canada) - Atlantic Business Magazine

. Top 3 Web Designers in Halifax (2026) - ThreeBestRated (5th consecutive year)

“Thank you to our clients for the trust and the opportunities, and to our team for the work that goes in every week,” said Nic Stana, Founder of Grandway Marketing.“Awards are appreciated, but the real win is helping solid businesses grow the right way.”

Grandway Marketing works with contractors across industries including fencing, renovations, roofing, electrical, plumbing, landscaping, and general construction, building marketing systems designed to generate consistent leads and measurable growth.

The agency's approach focuses on clear positioning, structured websites, local SEO targeting Google Search and Google Maps visibility, performance-driven Google Ads campaigns, and transparent tracking systems that allow business owners to understand exactly where their leads are coming from.

With digital search behavior evolving, including increased use of AI-powered search tools, Grandway continues refining its systems to ensure clients remain visible wherever demand is generated online.

As the company approaches its tenth year in business, Grandway Marketing continues expanding its contractor-focused marketing services across Canada.

The firm's long-term strategy centers on building marketing foundations that compound over time, helping construction and home service businesses increase lead quality, improve close rates, and scale sustainably.

For more information, visit or contact....

⸻

About Grandway Marketing Inc.

Grandway Marketing Inc. is a Halifax-based digital marketing agency founded in 2017. The company specializes in marketing systems for construction and home service businesses across Canada, with a focus on websites, SEO, and paid search. Grandway Marketing has delivered 180+ websites and supports 80+ active clients nationwide.