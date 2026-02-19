Olema Oncology To Present At The TD Cowen 46Th Annual Health Care Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, or“Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 46Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and recording of this presentation will be available, as permitted by the event host, in the Events and Presentations section of Olema's investor relations website at olema.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit .

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Courtney O'Konek

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Olema Oncology

...