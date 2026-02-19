LV Petroleum Expands Into West Virginia And Announces Major New Strategic Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company opens first two West Virginia travel centers and announces retail transformation with Core-Mark and Pepsi partnerships

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC announced today its expansion into West Virginia accompanied by several strategic supplier partnerships that include comprehensive retail transformations.

The two new travel centers, located in Mineral Wells and Jane Lew, will serve professional drivers and motorists along Interstate 77 and Interstate 79 with 179 combined truck parking spaces and multiple dining options, including Arby's, IHOP and Miss J's Cafe.

"This is a transformative period for LV Petroleum," said Guy Madmon, co-founder and CEO. "Our West Virginia expansion represents our commitment to serving professional drivers in new markets, while our strategic partnerships demonstrate our dedication to elevating the customer experience across our entire services."

The Mineral Wells TA TravelCenter features 104 truck parking spaces, with a full-service IHOP and Miss J's Cafe. The facility includes six private showers, a drivers lounge, laundry facilities, five diesel fueling lanes with Amoco-branded fuel and a CAT Scale.

The Jane Lew Travel Center offers 75 truck parking spaces, along with three distinct dining options: Arby's, IHOP and Miss J's Cafe. Customers have access to six private showers, a drivers lounge, laundry facilities, six Amoco-branded fuel diesel lanes and a CAT Scale. A planned Phase 2 expansion will add a comprehensive truck service center.

"Mineral Wells and Jane Lew give drivers exactly what they're looking for on these routes: ample parking, quality dining options and clean facilities," said Jeanette Davis, senior vice president. "We build our new locations with the professional driver's needs in mind."

Beyond travel centers, LV Petroleum is also accelerating its growth trajectory through partnerships. Under Category Director Courtney Chapa's leadership, the company has partnered with Core-Mark, the nation's largest travel center merchandise distributor. To enhance guest experience, the company also signed with Pepsi to lead 2026 beverage cooler resets across all locations, with all stores and walk-in coolers being reset over the next 90 days.

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 75 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands including Arby's, Bojangles, Dunkin, LVP Food Service Concepts and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.

