Global Ship Lease Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the“Company”), a containership owner and lessor, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Thursday, March 5, 2026 before the open of market trading.

What: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the conference call: Dial-in: (646) 968-2525 or (888) 596-4144; Event ID: 7391058

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. Live Internet webcast and slide presentation:

The webcast will be archived on the Company's website:



A bout Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.

Our fleet of 69 vessels as of September 30, 2025 had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 18.0 years. 39 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

As of September 30, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company's charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company's control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.92 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.40 billion, including options under charterers' control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.1 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor and Media Contact:

IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438